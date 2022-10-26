LOS ANGELES — Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón obtained an expedited hearing, Tuesday, on their efforts to force the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to allow them to review thousands of signatures that were declared invalid, in August, thwarting their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.

Gascón took office, in December 2020, and has been dogged by claims he is soft on crime with various directives, including not seeking the death penalty and a reluctance to try juveniles as adults. California law guarantees proponents of a recall the right to review whether public officials have properly rejected a petition, according to the lawsuit brought, Oct. 18, by the Committee to Support the Recall of District Attorney George Gascón.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I do not trust Dean Logan, the county’s registrar-recorder. Lets remove him if it is revealed he manipulated the recall count.

