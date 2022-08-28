George Gascón

GASCON

 Damian Dovarganes

LOS ANGELES — Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.

The petition was brought, Thursday, in Los Angeles Superior Court by the District Attorney’s Office against the county Civil Service Commission, asking that ongoing hearings on the appeals be stayed until the current legal action is decided. The petitioners also want future commission proceedings closed to the public and court papers sealed and they are asking for a court hearing no later than Sept. 16.

