LOS ANGELES — Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.
The petition was brought, Thursday, in Los Angeles Superior Court by the District Attorney’s Office against the county Civil Service Commission, asking that ongoing hearings on the appeals be stayed until the current legal action is decided. The petitioners also want future commission proceedings closed to the public and court papers sealed and they are asking for a court hearing no later than Sept. 16.
“Since the transfer of the former deputy public defenders/current district attorneys, several of petitioners’ witnesses have received intense media scrutiny, have been the recipient of threats of physical harm, experienced physical intimidation and been relentlessly harassed online,” the petition states.
An attorney for the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, which is advocating on behalf of the appellants, could not be immediately reached. Last Oct. 12, the union brought its own petition seeking to stop District Attorney George Gascón from transferring deputy public defenders to the District Attorney’s Office.
Less than a month later, Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff denied the union’s request for a preliminary injunction, finding that the ADDA should explore all its internal options before asking for help from the courts. Subsequently, 11 deputy district attorneys filed appeals with the Civil Service Commission, alleging that Gascón transferred the former deputy public defenders to his office in violation of a Civil Service rule.
The appellants allege that their failure to be promoted for positions for which they were eligible was based solely on their political affiliation and their refusal to be active Gascón campaign donors and supporters. Their petition is scheduled for hearing Sept. 21.
(1) comment
Gascón is a POS (IMHO). And the Scum that reviewed the recall signatures (and said they were invalid) is also a POS. "Anyone" caught manipulation votes or an election should be beaten and hung in the center of town.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.