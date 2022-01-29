LANCASTER — Organizers of the second effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón can start collecting signatures after the Los Angeles County Registrar approved the new recall petition, Thursday.
Proponents will need to collect signatures from 10% of the county’s registered voters — that’s 566,857 signatures — by July 6, to qualify for the Nov. 8 ballot.
The timing is better this time, Tania Owen, co-chair of the Recall DA George Gascón campaign, said in a telephone call.
“Before, had we been approved, we would have had to have a special election, which would have cost the LA County taxpayers a lot of money,” Owen said. “But this time around we’re going to be part of the general election.”
Recall supporters need to collect about 14,000 fewer signatures the second time around due to people leaving Los Angeles County. However, the reality is that they will need to collect approximately 800,000 signatures to account for invalid signatures, Owen said.
”We need at least 5,000 a day, which is a tall order,” Owen said. “We need all hands on deck; we need volunteers.”
The campaign, a bipartisan effort, reported about $2.7 million in contributions.
“The reason we need money is to pay signature gatherers,” Owen said. “Every campaign has to hire professional signature gatherers.”
Owen added they need more funds to be successful.
Gascón was elected, in November 2020, on a progressive criminal justice reform platform that included abolishing the death penalty, doing away with sentencing enhancements, and ending the practice of transferring juveniles to adult court.
Approval of the recall petition came on the same day admitted child molester Hannah Tubbs, 26, was sent to a juvenile facility for two years. Tubbs, who now identifies as transgender, admitted to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, in January 2014, in a Denny’s restroom in Palmdale, just 18 days shy of her 18th birthday. Because she was a minor at the time of the assault, the case remained in juvenile court under Gascón’s policies.
Gascón’s office did not immediately return an email for response.
Critics have said Gascón’s policies favor criminals and have led to an increase in crimes.
“We are sick and tired of living in the pro-criminal paradise Gascón has created,” Owen and fellow campaign co-chair Desiree Andrade said in a statement. “Gascón turned his back on us, and now his policies are destroying Los Angeles County right before our eyes and needlessly creating more innocent victims.”
The recall campaign is a bipartisan effort, Owen said.
“This is victims wanting to hold criminals responsible for their actions — not keeping them in prison forever, but what is fair,” Owen said. “I encourage people to get involved now. Don’t wait until crime knocks on your door because then it’s too late; they will do nothing for you.”
The bipartisan recall effort includes victims rights advocates, current and former law enforcement officials and current and former prosecutors.
“Innocent Angelenos have suffered for over a year because of George Gascón’s rouge policies,” Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said in a statement.
“The homicide rates have increased over 53% in the city and over 94% in the county compared to 2019. Real victims. Real lives lost, including children. $0 bail has caused a revolving door of ‘smash and grab’ burglaries and robberies. We have a theft-and-robbery crisis of Union Pacific trains. George Gascón’s rogue policies have created a city where there is no accountability for crime. It is long time for a change. I challenge all Angelenos to look out for your fellow neighbor, fight for your community, protect the innocent, and sign the recall petition. It’s the right thing to do. Time to vote George Gascón out.”
Visit https://www.recalldageorgegascon.com/petition/ for details.
(1) comment
Gascón is a POS. Let's remove the Scumbag (IMHO).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.