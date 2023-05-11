LOS ANGELES — A veteran Los Angeles County prosecutor who was awarded $1.5 million after she was denied important jobs in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón is now seeking $1.3 million in attorneys’ fees, but the county wants a new trial.
The March 6 Los Angeles Superior Court verdict in favor of plaintiff Deputy District Attorney Shawn Randolph was the first of nearly 20 such cases that have been filed by prosecutors and are still awaiting trial. The jury split the award at $750,000 each for Randolph’s past and future emotional distress.
“This court should exercise its discretion to award attorneys’ fees to Randolph in a manner that would best effectuate the purposes of the whistleblower statute,” Randolph’s attorneys state in their court papers filed Monday.
Meanwhile, attorneys for the county also filed court papers on Monday in support of a retrial.
“There were numerous irregularities, acts of misconduct and errors of law throughout the proceeding that warrant a new trial,” the county’s lawyers argue in their court papers.
Judge Terry Green wrongfully overruled the county’s hearsay and Code of Civil Procedure objections to Randolph’s evidence and also erroneously denied the defense’s proposed special jury instruction regarding the District Attorney’s discretion to appoint high level staffers, the county’s attorneys further state in their court papers.
Gascon and former District Attorney Jackie Lacey testified during the trial. Filed in October 2021, Randolph’s complaint stated that she previously was the head prosecutor in charge of the District Attorney’s Office’s Juvenile Division, where she supervised about 50 lawyers and 50 civilian workers.
But according to Randolph’s suit, upon being sworn into office on Dec. 7, 2020, Gascón released numerous directives, including a policy that, among other things, mandated that Randolph use alternative theories of prosecution that minimized a juvenile’s criminal conduct, no matter how violent the offenses.
“In essence, plaintiff was directed not to file strike offenses against juveniles and this directive creates a false and misleading description to the court of the crimes that were actually committed,” the suit stated.
If a 16- or 17-year-old juvenile robbed a victim by putting a gun to the victim’s head, Randolph could not prosecute the juvenile for robbery because that is a strike offense, the suit stated. Randolph was directed to instead file against the juvenile for a lesser crime such as assault by using force that is likely to cause great bodily injury, according to the suit.
