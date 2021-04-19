LANCASTER — A proposed conditional use permit for a gas station, garage and mini-mart at the northwest corner of Avenue I and 20th Street West will go back before the Planning Commission today for a continued public hearing after a months-long delay.
The proposed project would include a Type 20 Alcohol Beverage Control license for the sale of beer and wine for off-site consumption. The project site is developed with a smog station and repair shop.
The proposed project would consist of 12 fueling stations for gasoline and diesel. A hydrogen fueling station also would be within the fuel island.
The mini-mart would be 2,500 square feet with a small interior restaurant area to provide already prepared food such as sandwiches. No cooking would occur on site. A 650 square-foot smog test facility would be at the northwest corner of the project site
The Planning Commission first held a public hearing for the proposed project last June.
The commission voted to continue the hearing to July 2020 to give the applicant time to address concerns about parking and other issues. The commission continued the hearing again in July 2020. A technical difficulty canceled the August 2020 hearing. The commission continued the project indefinitely at the September 2020 hearing.
At the June 2020 hearing, Chairman James Vose expressed concern about the number of parking spaces in relation to the number of employees. At the time, the project plans called for five parking stalls including at least one designated disabled space. The updated plans call for 10 parking spots.
The Planning Commission will conduct a telephonic meeting at 5 p.m. today.
To access the meeting by telephone dial 669-900-912; Meeting ID: 980 7865 4852; Passcode 486218. Or join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/98078654852?pwd=WU1CREtuamhSNWNjN2s1V00wMitVdz09
