California Legislature

Gas prices are advertised at over eight dollars a gallon at a gas station, earlier this year, in Los Angeles. California lawmakers are addressing the rising price of gas during a special session.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — At Gov. Gavin Newsom’s prompting, California lawmakers kicked off a special legislative session, on Monday, to consider punishing big oil companies for their supersized profits during a time of record-high gas prices — the start of a likely lengthy process that will test the liberal Legislature’s resolve in the face of fierce industry opposition.

California lawmakers briefly returned to the state Capitol, on Monday, to swear in new members and elect leaders for the 2023 legislative session. But this year, Newsom also has called lawmakers into a special session for the purpose of approving a penalty for oil companies when their profits pass a certain threshold and then returning the money to drivers.

