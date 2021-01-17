LANCASTER — Congressman Mike Garcia was not in the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 siege by a violent pro-Trump mob.
The Santa Clarita Republican was safe in his office with members of his staff in another building.
“Because of COVID they had limitations on how many people could be actually be there at once. Fortunately, I was safe in my office,” Garcia said on Friday outside Antelope Valley Hospital following a tour of the emergency field hospital set up by Samaritan’s Purse.
Five people died as a result of the mob insurrection, which was fueled by false claims of voter fraud by President Trump.
“I don’t care what political affiliation folks are, when you see any human being crossing police barriers, breaking windows, climbing into the people’s house and rioting, it’s heartbreaking,” Garcia said. “Frankly, I was disgusted watching it.”
Garcia condemned the violence on social media as it happened.
“As soon as I saw people breaking police lines, I was on social media saying this has to stop right now,” Garcia said. “When we started seeing the violence, when we started seeing people behaving the way they were, I condemned it right away because of that. That’s not how you show patriotism; that’s not how you fix problems or voice any issues or concerns you have with the government. It was a sad day in our nation’s history.”
President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office on Wednesday. President Trump has yet to congratulate Biden or invite him to the White House. Trump also will not attend the inauguration, according to multiple media reports.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy implored Trump to accept his electoral defeat and move forward with a peaceful transition of power, according to an interview McCarthy conducted with the Bakersfield Californian.
Trump apparently did not take McCarthy’s advice. Vice President Mike Pence will attend Biden’s inauguration. Pence also called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Friday to congratulate her on the election victory.
“I think the president conceded this week,” Garcia said on Friday.
The congressman said it is time to move one.
“We’re going to haven an inauguration and what I hope is a peaceful transition of power over the course of the next five or six days,” Garcia said. “We’ve got to get back to work. Right now we’ve got politicians who are doing things in multiple levels of government. The House of Representatives is certainly one of those where the politicians are doing things for theater. We’ve got to actually move on now and start legislating and getting help for those who need it. Beyond COVID we have big problems in this country right now. We have 435 people whose job it is to help this nation not only get better but come together. And we’ve got a lot of responsibility that we’ve been frankly not taking care of.”
