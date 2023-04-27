Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, wants to do away with the ADA.
No, not the Americans with Disabilities Act, but “average daily attendance,” which is used to determine school funding.
On Wednesday, he introduced the Cash to Classrooms Act to the US House of Representatives. The proposed bill would prohibit states such as California from using an “average daily attendance” formula for allocating school funding, his office announced.
Studies have shown that “average daily attendance” formulas are more susceptible to absenteeism issues and can result in significantly decreased funding for schools, Garcia’s office said.
California, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas are the only states that use “average daily attendance.” Should Garcia’s bill become law, these states would need to utilize an alternative method of funding.
Last year, state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, introduced Senate Bill 830, a measure that would have based state funding on a school district’s enrollment instead of daily attendance. The proposed bill passed the Senate but stalled in the Assembly.
Districts with higher attendance rates receive more funding than districts with lower attendance rates, which can result in funding inequities that serve different populations, according to the California state PTA.
Statewide data in California for the 2021-22 School Year show an ADA-to-enrollment ratio of 91.4%. That equates to roughly 8.6% of school funding being withheld from the average school by Sacramento because of this formula, Garcia’s office said. This often results in a “death spiral” for schools that service disadvantaged groups of students by stripping away funds for schools to address absenteeism problems.
In addition, since 1999, school districts no longer receive funding for students who were absent from school for any reason.
“Our school funding system already takes so much away from our schools, as funding funnels from the federal or state level down, that our students and teachers only see a fraction of the real dollar amount by the time it reaches the classroom,” Garcia said in a statement released with the announcement. “ ‘Average Daily Attendance’ formulas make life even more difficult for these schools by reducing funding based off absenteeism.
“The 8.6% that is withheld from the average California school by Sacramento, for example, leaves missed opportunities for students to grow and thrive. This bill will help ensure that our schools do not lose funding due to absenteeism, and help ensure our schools have the resources to provide a quality education. Whether a classroom is half empty or completely full on any given day, teachers still put in the work and schools deserve adequate funding.
“After speaking with numerous local schools and school system officials in my district, it was apparent that this inefficient formula used by Sacramento was failing our students and making life harder for teachers.”
According to EdSource, California ranked 33rd in 2019-20, spending $13,686 per student in state and local funding. That was $1,760 below the national average of $15,446 and about half the $26,605 in per-pupil funding in New York. It’s also $1,037 per student higher than 40th place Texas.
California has used average daily attendance to determine school funding for about 50 years. Prior to that, kindergarten through 12th grade schools were funded by property taxes imposed by local school districts, which led to disparities in per-pupil funding.
In 1968, John Serrano, a parent of Los Angeles public school students, successfully sued then-state Treasurer Ivy Baker Priest, saying in part that California’s then-method of funding public education “fails to meet the requirements of the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution and the California Constitution” because of district-to-district disparities.
