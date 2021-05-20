Rep. Mike Garcia has released a radio ad highlighting his success, a year to the day after he took the oath of office.
Among the successes he touted is his battle to stop what he called the spread of California’s bad policies like Assembly Bill 5 to Washington. The measure, approved by the California legislature and signed into law in September 2019, extended employee classification status to some gig workers.
Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, defeated Democrat Christy Smith in a special election to fill the 25th Congressional District seat left vacant after former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill resigned in November 2018. He then won the regular election several months later and is serving his first full term.
The 60-second ad also running in Spanish, highlights Garcia’s background as a fighter pilot serving in combat and contrasts his mission with that of career politicians looking to follow Sacramento’s lead in hiking taxes and crushing middle class families.
“For decades, career politicians in DC have been doing to our country what the career politicians in Sacramento have done to our state,” Garcia says in the ad. “California’s out-of-control taxes and job killing legislation? DC has their own version of these bad ideas. I’m Mike Garcia and I ran for Congress to fight this.”
The ad highlights Garcia’s service as a Navy fighter pilot.
“I’m a fighter pilot and not a career politician,” Garcia said. “I just couldn’t stand on the sidelines while the failed policies of California spread to Washington, DC.”
While in Congress, Garcia has sponsored legislation to lower his constituents’ taxes while ensuring their tax dollars are spent as efficiently as possible.
“I’m working with law enforcement to keep our families safe and with the military to keep our country secure,” he said. “And I’m fighting to stop the DC version of AB5, which would kill much needed jobs in our community. There’s so much more to do and we are just getting started.”
In the ad, paid for by Mike Garcia for Congress, the Congressman encourages people to visit ElectMikeGarica.com, his website.
“Together we can restore the American Dream,” he said. “I’m Mike Garcia, candidate for Congress, and I approve this message.”
