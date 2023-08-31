Garcia town hall

Rep. Mike Garcia speaks to constituents Tuesday evening at an Antelope Valley town hall held at the City of Hope Community Resource Center. “I learn more from you guys than I learn in DC at these town halls, frankly,” he said.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Rep. Mike Garcia had a full house for an Antelope Valley town hall held Tuesday evening at the City of Hope Community Resource Center.

Garcia provided an update on his work in Washington and answered questions from the audience. He represents District 27, which includes the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.