WASHINGTON — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, will hold a virtual discussion Friday on NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity, which traveled to Mars via the Perseverance rover on Feb. 18.
Garcia, whose district includes much of the Antelope Valley, will be joined by the chief engineer of the helicopter, Bob Balaram, for the discussion, which will take place from noon to 1 p.m. The event is open to students and teachers in California’s 25th District.
“The landing of NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance was a historic event,” Garcia said. “I am looking forward to hosting this virtual discussion on the Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity. The helicopter is going to fly in an atmosphere that is like flying at about 70,000 feet in our atmosphere, an impressive feat.
“I am grateful that Bob Balaram, the Chief Engineer of Ingenuity, can take the time to join the students and teachers of California’s 25th District for this event. This will be a great opportunity for students to learn about the importance of space exploration and the process of making the Ingenuity Helicopter.”
During the discussion, Garcia and Balaram will deliver a presentation on the Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity, then open it up to a question-and-answer discussion with students.
Interested CA-25 students and teachers must RSVP to Chelsea Orzechowski at Chelsea.Orzechowski@mail.house.gov
