PALMDALE — US Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, hosted the first of three telephone town halls on Monday.
The congressman opened discussions and took questions from his constituents in the state’s 25th District and provided updates on what he is doing in Washington, D.C. He will hose one for the Antelope Valley at 7 p.m., Wednesday.
Garcia said he was looking forward to hearing from the people of his District through these tele-town halls.
“Town halls provide me the opportunity to stay updated on the issues constituents in California’s 25th District are facing every day,” he said. “Holding town halls is a priority for me because it helps me better serve my constituents
in Congress.”
The congressman is hosting three town halls in three days. Each day, Garcia will focus on a specific region he represents and speak with those residents and discuss what those areas need.
He started his tele-town hall series Monday night for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Garcia will follow up on Tuesday night for his constituents of Simi Valley and host one for the Antelope Valley on Wednesday.
The congressman’s office encourages all constituents to attend the discussion and participate in the town hall that represents the region they reside.
To participate in the Antelope Valley tele-town hall scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, call 833-305-1686.
Constituents can also call Garcia’s office at 661-568-4855 or contact him online by visiting https://mikegarcia.house.gov/contact/
