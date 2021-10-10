High school students in Rep. Mike Garcia’s 25th Congressional District who are interested in applying for a nomination to a US military service academy for the Class of 2026 have until Nov. 19 to return their paperwork.
The 25th Congressional District includes part of Lancaster, Palmdale, Acton, Lake Los Angeles and Simi Valley.
Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, may nominate up to 10 individuals from his district for each vacant academy slot.
“Nominating young, highly motivated constituents from our district for US service academies is something near and dear to my heart,” Garcia said in a statement.
A graduate of Saugus High School, Garcia attended the US Naval Academy, nominated by former Congressman Howard P. “Buck” McKeon, who represented the 25th Congressional District for more than 20 years.
“While this journey was not easy, the skillset and leadership this experience provided me have been invaluable throughout my life,” Garcia said. “I encourage anyone that is interested to seriously consider it. I look forward to reviewing applications from CA-25’s young leaders. Thank you for your dedication and passion to serve our nation.”
Candidates interested in applying should complete the form available on Garcia’s website at https://mikegarcia.house.gov/services/service-academy-nominations.htm. They must submit their completed packets to Garcia’s office by Nov. 19.
Following the submission of a completed packet, an interview with a panel of academy graduates will be held to determine the nomination status of each candidate. For the Class of 2026, interviews are scheduled to be held on Dec. 18. Names of candidates being nominated by Garcia will be submitted to the academies before Jan. 15, and, at around the same time, candidates will be notified of their nomination status, according to Garcia’s office.
Candidates for a congressional nomination must be a resident of California’s 25th District and a US citizen; at least 17 years old and not past their 23rd birthday by July 1 of the year of admission; unmarried with no children or dependents; must not be pregnant upon applying; and must be able to meet high leadership, academic, physical, and medical standards. For the Merchant Marine Academy, candidates seeking nomination must reside in the state of California; the upper age limit is 25.
The service academies include the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the US Military Academy at West Point, New York; and the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
The Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination. Individuals who are interested in applying to the Coast Guard Academy should visit their website.
