LANCASTER — Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita held firm to security being his priority as a member of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday afternoon, during the second Conversation with Congressional Candidates event at Antelope Valley College’s Performing Arts Theatre.
The event was sponsored by the AVC Civic and Voter Engagement group.
“Making ends meet right now in California is very difficult,” he said in his introduction. “And so my job is to make sure that we’re providing the security blanket so that your neighborhoods are safe, so that your schools are safe, but that our country is safe from our adversaries.”
Garcia is running for his second full term in Congress. He represents the 25th Congressional District. He beat Democrat Christy Smith by 333 votes, in November 2020. He is running against her for the 27th District seat.
Due to redistricting based on 2020 census data, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale are now represented by one congressional district, the 27th, instead of the current split. The 27th District is now fully contained in Los Angeles County. The District no longer includes Simi Valley in Ventura County.
“There’s two real blessings of the new map,” Garcia said. “One is we now get to represent the entire Antelope Valley all the way up to the Kern County line.”
The 27th District also includes Granada Hills, where Garcia was born.
He carries a pocket copy of the United States Constitution. He referred to it several times during the approximately one-hour session.
“Literally every vote that I take is anchored and underpinned by the Constitution,” he said.
Wednesday’s event featured a similar set to last week’s conservation with Smith. Garcia sat at one table and AV College professors Fritz Hemker, Tina McDermott and John Vento were seated at another on the main stage in the AVC Performing Arts Theatre. They asked questions formulated with input from student focus groups and individuals who RSVP’d for the event.
Garcia answered many of the same questions.
Vento asked his opinion on the 2020 presidential election.
“All reports, court cases and investigations concluded that there was no election fraud in the 2020 presidential election,” Vento said. “What is your opinion?”
Garcia said the results are what they are.
“I don’t think we need to be disputing them,” he said. “I think the past is the past.”
He added that at least half of the country does not have 100% confidence in elections due to some COVID-19 accommodations used by states in the 2020 presidential election.
“Pennsylvania, for instance, decided outside of the state legislative body, to remove the requirement to verify signatures, for instance,” Garcia said. “While that may have been well-intentioned and may have been to accommodate the COVID challenges that they had, it makes people a little more dubious of the process and it makes people a little skeptical in some cases.”
He said it is important for elected officials and voters to get to a point where they have 100% confidence in elections.
“In our own state, we can do a lot better,” Garcia said. “The state of California doesn’t do what’s called purging the registration rolls.”
He said registered voters who have since left the state, or who have died, will still have a ballot mailed to their former address.
“This is where the opportunity for fuzziness and skepticism comes from,” Garcia said. “It’s not unreasonable, as Americans, to ask for 100% integrity in our elections.”
He co-founded the Election Integrity Caucus, which has an all-GOP membership, with fellow Republicans Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana and Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York.
“The constitution is very clear that the elections are up to the states,” Garcia said.
He said the caucus is not meant to change laws as to how elections operate at the state level, but rather to inform members of Congress of the differences in how certain states conduct their elections relative to others.
For example, 70% of states require some form of identification before people vote, he said.
“These are reasonable that steps we should be taking,” Garcia said.
Vento also asked Garcia whether President Joe Biden was legally elected, to which Garcia said a simple “yes.”
Vento asked how he would describe the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building and whether he supports the work of the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
“Jan. 6 was absolutely heartbreaking,” Garcia said.
He was in his office across from the Capitol. He released statements from his campaign side as well as official side calling for people to stand down.
“Jan. 6 was meant to be a debate on the House floor,” Garcia said. “That was meant to be professional legislators who represent 435 different districts and 330 million people to come together in the chamber of the House of Representatives and debate the issues and the concerns that some of us had in various states, to discuss the merits of the certification process at the federal level. What it turned into was protests that devolved into riots. Those folks who broke the law should be held accountable for trespassing, for rioting, for whatever the charges they bring forward that are legitimate. But they need to be legitimate charges; those people are also entitled to due process.”
Garcia called it “shameful” and a form of prejudice to blame the insurrection on any one group or party.
“To blame it on an entire segment of the population or demographic or party as a result of those individuals doing things that they knew were illegal is shameful — that’s not how America works,” he said.
Asked whether he supports the bipartisan Jan. 6 committee, Garcia said he supports the intention of the work but not how the committee is going about it.
“This Jan. 6 has been weaponized,” he said.
The committee was supposed to investigate the root cause of the insurrection and the breakdowns in security to prevent a repeat of the attack, he said. In addition, the committee should investigate an incident prior to Jan. 6, 2021, where a security guard as stabbed to death and another after it where Capitol police were shot at a checkpoint.
“There were other instances within a year of Jan. 6 that led to the loss of police officers’ lives,” he said. “Instead they decided to narrowly focus only on Jan 6.”
The bipartisan committee has two Republicans — Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger — who were placed by the other party, Garcia said.
McDermott asked Garcia to clarify his comments about Pennsylvania and the 2020 election.
“Pennsylvania’s case was litigated, there was no election fraud found, right?” McDermott said.
Garcia added he does not question the results or make any accusations of fraud.
“What is clear is that, in Pennsylvania’s case, there were constitutional collisions,” Garcia said.
He referred McDermott to a Jan. 4, 2021, statement he released about a “constitutional collision” where a Pennsylvania state judge waived the process of ballot signature verification for all races in the 2020 election.
“That’s not the judge’s right before an election,” Garcia said.
McDermott asked Garcia his thoughts about the Supreme Court’s decision by the conservative supermajority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which ended nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections, and whether he supports federal legislation to make abortion legal or illegal.
“What the Supreme Court has determined is that this is state’s right issue,” Garcia said. “The Supreme Court basically said that they overreached their jurisdiction on this and this wasn’t a federal issue; this was a state’s right issue.”
He said abortion will likely remain a state’s right issue with access legal up to a certain point.
“Your access to abortion in California isn’t threatened,” Garcia said.
McDermott asked about Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham’s proposed bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“It includes punishment to healthcare providers,” McDermott said. “Have you supported that?”
Garcia said he hasn’t supported any legislation on this issue at the federal level.
“I think he’s trying to outline where he thinks this is all heading as a nation, that it will be a compromise position,” he said.
Garcia supports abortion rights and access for three exceptions — life of the mother, rape and incest.
“I’m happy to have negotiation and discussion beyond that if it does come up to the federal level,” he said.
McDermott asked if the House should play a role in securing or reversing marriage equality rights, given that Justice Clarence Thomas, in the Roe v. Wade decision, “left the door open” to reversing other rights such as same-sex marriage.
“In the brief, Justice Thomas made reference to maybe we overstepped our bounds not only on the abortion issue but also on the gay marriage issue,” Garcia said.
In July, Garcia was one of the 47 Republicans in the Democratic-controlled House to support a bill protecting gay marriage and interracial marriage rights after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade endangered other precedents.
“The Supreme Court, in a ruling, in 2015, said that same-sex marriages has access to the same constitutional rights and provisions as any other married couple,” Garcia said. “The constitutional vote in this case was to vote for it.”
(1) comment
I am surprised POS Pelosi has not declared Jan 6th a national holiday. When Pelosi (The Drunk) Drops and goes Hot...the Steak are on me. Jan 6th is a Dog and Pony show for morons and parasites..and fake news scumbags (like the AP).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.