LANCASTER — The Lancaster Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual 25th Congressional District candidate forum with Congressman Mike Garcia and 38th District Assemblywoman Christy Smith on Wednesday.
The forum is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. via Facebook live and YouTube live. The event is free and open to the public.
The forum is designed to learn where the candidates stand on issues that impact the local business and community.
The moderator is Lancaster Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Hemstreet. The timekeeper is Sharon Molnar, the Chamber’s office coordinator.
The Lancaster Chamber of Commerce is taking a leadership and regional approach to legislative advocacy and other issues impacting business.
For details visit www.lancasterchamber.org or call Anna Zarley at the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce at 661-948-4518.
