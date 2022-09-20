LANCASTER —  Antelope Valley College’s Voter and Civic Engagement Committee will host separate interviews with 27th Congressional District candidates Rep. Mike Garcia and Democrat Christy Smith ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Billed as “Conversations with Congressional Candidates,” the interviews will be held in the AV College Performing Arts Theater at 3041 West Ave. K. They will also be broadcast on the AVC YouTube channel.

