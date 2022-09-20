LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College’s Voter and Civic Engagement Committee will host separate interviews with 27th Congressional District candidates Rep. Mike Garcia and Democrat Christy Smith ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Billed as “Conversations with Congressional Candidates,” the interviews will be held in the AV College Performing Arts Theater at 3041 West Ave. K. They will also be broadcast on the AVC YouTube channel.
Smith, a Democrat, is up first. Her interview is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sept. 27. To RSVP, visit https:/bit.ly/ChristyatAVC. Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is scheduled for 3 p.m., Oct. 5. To RSVP visit https://bit.ly/MikeatAVC.
Each interview is expected to last about one hour. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit up to three relevant questions for Smith and/or Garcia. However, submitting a question does not guarantee that it will be asked. The moderators will do their best to provide questions from the audience.
Garcia currently represents the 25th Congressional District. Last December, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission approved final maps for the state’s Congressional districts using data from the 2020 census. The new map combines nearly all of the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley into what is now District 27. The northern half of the Valley is part of District 23, which stretches from the northern part of Lancaster through Kern County.
The Nov. 8 election will be the third time Garcia and Smith have gone head-to-head in interviews.
Garcia beat Smith by 333 votes, in November 2020, for the 25th Congressional District seat. He previously beat her by 16,946 votes in the May 2020 special election. That election was held to elect a candidate to complete the term of former Rep. Katie Hill. Hill defeated former Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, in the 2018 Blue Wave that gave Democrats control of the House. She announced her resignation, on Oct. 27, following allegations of improper relations with staff members that triggered a House Ethics Committee investigation, following the release of nude photos of Hill in online conservative outlets.
