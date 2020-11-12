Republican Congressman Mike Garcia and Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith have changed leads several times since Election Day in the race for the 25th Congressional District seat, with Garcia holding a razor-thin 159-vote lead as of Wednesday afternoon.
Smith held a 1,287-vote lead Tuesday morning.
“Thank you all for your kindness, patience, and support,” Smith tweeted to her 57,400 followers Tuesday morning. “My team and I appreciate you! We will continue to honor the process as officials do their important work.”
The most recent update on the California Secretary of State’s website posted 8:40 p.m. Tuesday shows Garcia with 165,178 votes to Smith’s 165,019 with each candidates at 50%.
The 25th District includes parts of Lancaster, Palmdale and Simi Valley in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Garcia has the edge in Ventura County with 36,020 votes, or 54.2% of the vote to Smith’s 30,459 votes, or 45.8%. Smith holds the advantage in LA County with 134,560 votes, or 51%, to Garcia’s 129,158 votes, or 49%.
Approximately 5,423 ballots remain to be counted in Ventura County. In Los Angeles County the estimated number of outstanding ballots to be counted is 142,715.
Ventura County will update post-election results this afternoon. LA County will have the sixth post-election update Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.