LANCASTER — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, will host an in-person town hall Tuesday at the City of Hope Community Resource Center.
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The center is at 1600 West Ave. J.
Garcia will discuss the biggest issues facing Congressional District 27 and providing an update on his work in the district and Washington. He plans to give a presentation on his legislative work and accomplishments and then open it up to questions.
Garcia previously hosted telephone town halls in March 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic to connect with his constituents.
The congressman’s legislative victories this year include securing the highest pay raise in American history for junior enlisted troops with the passage of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act. Garcia’s amendment will raise the entry level pay for E-1’s from approximately $22,000 per year to over $31,000 per year — an average pay raise of more than 30%.
