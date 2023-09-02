Garcia PACS visit

Palmdale Academy Charter School junior Alexa Vasquez (left) shows Rep. Mike Garcia what she is working on in teacher Louis Garcia’s Introduction to Construction class Thursday when the congressman toured the charter school campus with Palmdale School District administrators.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Rep. Mike Garcia toured Palmdale Academy School for a first-hand look Thursday at the charter high school’s Career Technical Education program.

The charter school is a dependent charter of the Palmdale School District. Superintendent Raul Maldonado, members of his cabinet, board President Sharon Vega and trustee Nancy Smith, school administrators, teachers and student leaders welcomed Garcia to the campus.

