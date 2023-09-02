PALMDALE — Rep. Mike Garcia toured Palmdale Academy School for a first-hand look Thursday at the charter high school’s Career Technical Education program.
The charter school is a dependent charter of the Palmdale School District. Superintendent Raul Maldonado, members of his cabinet, board President Sharon Vega and trustee Nancy Smith, school administrators, teachers and student leaders welcomed Garcia to the campus.
The morning started with a brief PowerPoint presentation on Career Technical eduction programs at the charter school and some background on the district’s middle school programs.
The charter school, known as PACS, has a focus on two career-themed pathways: arts, media and entertainment; and building and construction.
Facilities director Al Tsai covered the district’s future plans for the 32-acre campus.
Last November, local voters supported Measure PRM, the district’s $120 million bond measure. In April, the board approved a list for bond projects.
“We committed a good portion to PACS,” Tsai said.
The projects include $23 million for Career Technical Education building, $22 million for a gymnasium and $20 million for an educational services/professional learning center.
“Why did we ask you to come here?” Maldonado said. “We’re going to need your support.”
Garcia thanked them for the invitation.
“I’ve been a support of charter schools,” he said. “To the administrators and the leadership that got this thing going, thank you guys for doing this; this is how we get better as a country.”
Trustee Smith said the district has a dual enrollment program with Antelope Valley College. Some students started taking college classes last week.
“To kill the suspense, you don’t have to court me on this at all,” Garcia said. “I’m a supporter of charter schools already; the key is let me know where we can help, how we can help. We can help support at the federal level with grants.”
Students Felipe Martinez and Fermin Cruz led Garcia on a tour of the campus with the administrators. They stopped at teacher Louis Garcia’s Introduction to Construction class. Garcia talked to each of the students in the class and asked them about the work they were doing.
Garcia stayed for about one hour. Before he left, he recorded a personal message for Assistant Superintendent Ryan Beardsley’s father, who is in the hospital.
As Garcia and field deputy Jackie Owens walked to their car, a student on the playground asked Garcia to toss him a football that landed on a grass median in the parking lot. Garcia picked up the football.
“Sure,” he said. “Who’s going for it? Go deep!”
Garcia passed the football over the chain link fence with ease. The student reached up for the ball but couldn’t bring it in.
“That’s your congressman,” Owens said.
