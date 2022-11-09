Incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, held an early edge over Democratic challenger Christy Smith for the 27th Congressional District seat, according to early election results posted by the California Secretary of State.

Garcia received 43,162 votes, or 51.8%, and Smith received 40,084 votes, or 48.2%, based on early unofficial returns in Tuesday’s statewide general election.

