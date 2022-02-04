Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has nominated 26 students to the United States military service academies for the 25th Congressional District, including nine Antelope Valley students.
The four service academies are the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the US Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.; the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; and the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. Each academy will conduct the final selection for admission this spring.
Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, attended the US Naval Academy.
“I am pleased to nominate 26 outstanding California students to our great US military academies,” Garcia said in a statement. “Having personally attended the United States Naval Academy, it is great to see so many smart and hardworking young Americans eager to serve their country. These students have shown leadership and dedication to their country through their decision to apply to a US service academy. I look forward to seeing all that these young leaders will achieve. I am confident they have bright futures ahead.”
The nine Antelope Valley students are Vivian Smart-Stewart, of Palmdale, from Quartz Hill High School; Jasmine Rodriguez, of Palmdale, from Paraclete High School; Isiajah Borillo, of Lancaster, from Paraclete High School; Aidan Vidic, of Lancaster, from Vasquez High School; Alexa Tipps, of Palmdale, from Paraclete High School; Jordyn Butler, of Palmdale, from Knight High School; Ashley Kelly, of Lancaster, from Lancaster High School; Sammy Matta, of Palmdale, who attended Highland High School last year and is now in prep school; and Phillip Daigon, of Lancaster, who attended Lancaster High School last year and now attends a prep school in Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.