WASHINGTON — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, this week sponsored the Veterans Economic Recovery Act of 2021, H.R. 637, which would help veterans who are unemployed due to COVID-19 by providing them with training in high-demand fields.
“As a combat veteran, I know that we must do all we can to ensure veterans receive the services and support they deserve, especially during these trying times,” Garcia said. “I am proud to co-sponsor this bill that will help provide economic opportunity for the many veterans who have lost their job as a result of the COIVD-19 pandemic. It can be difficult enough for veterans transitioning into civilian life and COVID-19 has made it even more difficult for many veterans. Allowing veterans increased opportunity to get back on their feet is crucial not only financially but also for their mental health.”
The Veterans Economic Recovery Act of 2021, originally introduced by House Veterans’ Affairs Committee ranking member Mike Bost, R-Illinois, would provide unemployed veterans, members of the National Guard, and reservists with training for jobs that are in high demand. In 2019, the veteran unemployment rate was 3.1%, the lowest it had been in 19 years. As of December 2020, it had risen to 5.3%. This bill would help bring the veteran unemployment rate back down again to pre-pandemic levels.
The proposed bill would create rapid retraining programs to provide unemployed veterans and members of the National Guard or Reserve up to 12 months of education benefits so that they can pursue training in high-demand jobs.
These benefits would be equivalent to the benefits provided under the Post-9/11 GI Bill. To be eligible, veterans must meet several eligibility criteria, including: being between the ages of 22 and 66 and unemployed; having an honorable or other than dishonorable discharge; and not being eligible for any other VA education benefit, enrolled in another Federal of State job training program, receiving disability compensation for reasons that have led to unemployability, or in receipt of any unemployment benefit when they begin training under this program.
Members of the National Guard or Reserve who were called up on federal orders to assist states with the COVID-19 response would also be eligible for the rapid retraining program as long as they meet the other age, unemployment and discharge requirements.
