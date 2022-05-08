Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is far ahead of his six opponents in campaign cash, in his bid for re-election this November.
He currently represents Congressional District 25, however, his new district will be District 27, under the new maps approved by the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission in December.
With the California Statewide Primary set for June 7, the top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will move on to the Nov. 8 general election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder mailed ballots to registered voters last week.
Garcia has approximately $1.78 million cash on hand as of March 31, according to Federal Election Commission data.
His next closest opponent is Democrat John “Quaye” Quartey, who has about $527,262 cash on hand.
Democrat Christy Smith, who lost to Garcia in November 2020, has about $445,115 cash on hand.
The federal website shows Republican David Rudnick and write-in candidate Fepbrina Keivaulqe Autiameineire, who has no party affiliation, with zero dollars.
The website only shows candidates who have registered and filed a financial report.
Democrat Ruth Luenvanos and Republican Mark Pierce, listed on the Secretary of State’s official certified list of candidates for District 27, did not file financial reports as of March 31, according to the Federal Election Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.