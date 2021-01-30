WASHINGTON — Rep. Mike Garcia was appointed to the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agendas, and the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, the Santa Clarita Republican announced Thursday.
“I am honored to serve on both the CJS Subcommittee and the Transportation-HUD Subcommittee," Garcia said in a statement.
“My role on each subcommittee will allow me to ensure these critical elements of the federal government receive proper funding and support. Serving on the Transportation-HUD Subcommittee will allow me to ensure California’s 25th District is able to continue to grow and improve our transportation and infrastructure, which will improve economic growth and prosperity for the region.
“Additionally, serving on the CJS committee will allow me to play a key role when it comes to funding our law enforcement. I will use this position to improve funding of our law enforcement so that they can better serve and protect our communities. The CJS subcommittee also has a voice in the funding of NASA, which of course plays a pivotal role in our nation’s future in space exploration. I look forward to serving on this subcommittee and working to ensure prosperity for both California’s 25th District and the nation.”
The Transportation-HUD Subcommittee is responsible for funding the Department of Transportation, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and related agencies.
The CJS Subcommittee is responsible for funding the Department of Commerce, Department of Justice and science-related agencies.
During the 117th Congress, Garcia will also serve on the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. The committee has jurisdiction over much of the non-defense Federal research and development portfolio, according to it website. The Committee has exclusive jurisdiction over NASA, the National Science Foundation, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.