Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, on Thursday, introduced the bicameral Sgt. Steve Owen Defending Our Defenders Act, which would make the murder of a state or local law enforcement officer a federal crime punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty, if certain aggravating factors are met, according to an announcement from Garcia’s office.

The proposed House bill is named after Sgt. Steve Owen, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station sergeant who was murdered on Oct. 5, 2016, when he responded to a burglary in progress call for service at an apartment complex along Avenue J-8 near 32nd Street West, north of Antelope Valley College.

