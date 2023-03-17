Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, on Thursday, introduced the bicameral Sgt. Steve Owen Defending Our Defenders Act, which would make the murder of a state or local law enforcement officer a federal crime punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty, if certain aggravating factors are met, according to an announcement from Garcia’s office.
The proposed House bill is named after Sgt. Steve Owen, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station sergeant who was murdered on Oct. 5, 2016, when he responded to a burglary in progress call for service at an apartment complex along Avenue J-8 near 32nd Street West, north of Antelope Valley College.
Owen was a 29-year Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department veteran who spent nearly 25 years working in the Antelope Valley. He earned five different medals of recognition, including the Meritorious Conduct Gold Medal, the second-highest medal of recognition one can receive in the sheriff’s department.
He also was a volunteer football coach for several years at Paraclete High School, which his children attended.
Owen’s killer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the execution-style slaying.
Garcia’s bill has not yet been assigned a number. A previous version of the proposed House bill was introduced in March 2021 by former Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-New Mexico. Cotton also introduced a previous version of the Senate Bill in March 2021.
“The Defund the Police movement and soft-on-crime policies from the far-left have severely handicapped police officers’ ability to confront skyrocketing crime rates and have put these brave men and women in more danger than ever,” Garcia said in a statement that accompanied the announcement of the bill. “We must do more to take care of our heroic law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. That’s why I’m proud to join Sen. Tom Cotton in introducing this important bill.”
As it relates to state and local law enforcement officers, the proposed bill would amend US Code Title 18 (Crimes and Criminal Procedure) Section 1111 (Murder) of Chapter 51 (Homicide) to make the murder of a federal, state or local law enforcement officer a crime punishable by life in prison or death.
The proposed amendment would add aggravating factors such as intent to ambush, prior statements advocating for or promoting violence against law enforcement officers and participation in or affiliation with anarchist or other violence promoting organization, occurrence during organized anti-law enforcement officer activity. Other aggravating factors include attempt to prevent lawful execution of law enforcement duties and prior threats.
The Sgt. Steve Owen Defending Our Defenders Act is supported by the National Association of Police Organizations, the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the Major County Sheriffs of America and the California Coalition of Law Enforcement Associations. This bill is also supported by Heritage Action.
Tania Owen, Sgt. Owen’s widow and herself a retired 32-year veteran of the LA County Sheriff’s Department, issued a statement on the proposed legislation:
“On behalf of the Owen family, we are incredibly honored, humbled and thankful by Congressman Mike Garcia’s decision to name the ‘Defending Our Defenders Act’ after my husband, Sergeant Steve Owen, a true local Hero, who was brutally murdered in the line of duty on October 05, 2016,” the statement said.
“The loss of my husband has been nothing short of tragic for our entire family. Not only my family, but the law enforcement family throughout the nation. The war on law enforcement must come to an end and this bill is the first step in the right direction. It will hold people accountable by making the murder of a state or local law enforcement officer a federal crime punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty, if certain aggravating factors are met. My husband would be proud of this legislation, because his belief as a law enforcement officer was to hold people accountable for their actions and to help the community against violent predators.
“This legislation is critical to ensure that those who murder a law enforcement officer, face a maximum penalty. Let me be clear; we don’t (sign up) enter the Law Enforcement profession to be killed, but rather it is a calling on our hearts to serve, help and be a blessing to our community. Should we be called to lay down our lives in the line of duty, we expect our elected officials to defend us.
“This legislation will send a message to criminals all over the country and make them think twice about committing such a violent and senseless act. The soft on crime approach is plaguing this country and must come to an end!
“I encourage everyone who supports our law enforcement to call their local member of congress and senators and urge them to support this legislation.
“It is our duty as citizens to protect our protectors; otherwise the only option left is lawlessness and chaos.”
