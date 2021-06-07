SANTA CLARITA — Congressman Mike Garcia hosted 16 military service academy appointees and their families Saturday afternoon at the Embassy Suites in Santa Clarita.
The 16 exceptional appointees include four graduates from the Antelope Valley:
• Kemp Fairbanks, a Vasquez High School graduate from Agua Dulce, who will attend the US Military Academy at West Point;
• Joshua King, a Highland High School graduate from Palmdale, who will attend the US Naval Academy;
• Elias Larry, a Sierra Canyon School graduate from Palmdale, who will attend the US Naval Academy:
• Sammy Mata, a graduate of Connecting Waters Charter School from Palmdale, who will attend the US Naval Academy Preparatory School.
The other 12 appointees are:
• Joseph Ahart — William S. Hart High School, Santa Clarita, US Military Academy.
• Luke Hoelzel – West Ranch High School, Santa Clarita, US Military Academy.
• Kevin Duong — West Ranch High School, Castaic, US Air Force Academy.
• Benjamin Valdez — West Ranch High School, Stevenson Ranch, US Naval Academy.
• Izabela Gorcynski — Saugus High School, Santa Clarita, US Naval Academy.
• Hunter Romine — West Ranch High School, Santa Clarita, US Military Academy.
• Chapman Wolf — Trinity Classical Academy, Castaic, US Air Force Academy.
• Shane Sypher — Trinity Classical Academy, Castaic, US Naval Academy.
• Gabriella Meccia — Bishop Alemany High School, Simi Valley, US Air Force Academy.
• Shine Lim — Valencia High School, Valencia,US Military Academy.
• Sierra Paoli — Naval Academy Preparatory School, Simi Valley, US Naval Academy.
• Diego Soto — Royal High School, Simi Valley, US Naval Academy Preparatory School.
“It was great to meet all of the outstanding military service academy appointees and their families,” Garcia said in a statement. “Attending a Military Service Academy is an incredible honor and achievement and these students, and their families should be proud. As a US Naval Academy alum, I know that this achievement did not come easily and that challenging, but rewarding things await these young leaders. These students have shown leadership and dedication to their country and I look forward to seeing all the great things they achieve.”
