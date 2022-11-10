Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, widened his lead over Democrat Christy Smith, also of Santa Clarita, in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat with semifinal results from the 468 precincts in the district reporting, according to the secretary of state website.

Garcia had 65,545 votes, or 57.6%, to Smith’s 48,285 votes, or 42.4%, as of Wednesday afternoon. There are 35 days remaining in the canvass period.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.