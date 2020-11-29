A week after declaring victory for the Congressional 25th District incumbent Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, continues to hold a lead in the most recent election update results.
As of Friday evening, Garcia’s lead over challenger Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, remains at 405 votes.
Garcia has 169,464 votes, or 50.1%, to Smith’s 169,059 votes, or 49.9%, according to the California Secretary of State’s website as of press time.
The 25th District includes parts of Lancaster, Palmdale and Simi Valley in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Garcia has held the edge in Ventura County with 36,559 votes, or 54.24% of the vote to Smith’s 30,845 votes, or 45.76%. However, Smith continues to have the advantage in LA County with 138,214 votes, or 50.98%, to Garcia’s 132,905 votes, or 49.02%.
There are approximately 33,045 ballots that remain to be counted in Los Angeles County, but it was not clear how many of those ballots are in the 25th Congressional District.
According to the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website, the last canvass is supposed to be Monday.
Last week, Garcia declared victory despite thousands of votes still left to be counted in both Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
“After a long, tough fight, I am proud to earn the privilege of serving CA-25 for another two years,” Garcia said in a statement. “With only a few remaining ballots to be counted, victory is clear.”
Despite Garcia’s claim to victory, Smith called his declaration “dangerous to our democratic process.”
Smith said in a statement that the race remains too close to call with a mere 400-vote margin and thousand of ballots still outstanding.
“The congressman’s decision is wholly inappropriate and disrespectful of those who have taken the time to vote this year,” she said. “Our county officials and Secretary of State Alex Padilla have done a phenomenal job of protecting every voter’s right to be heard in the most challenging election of our lifetime. We owe them, and especially our voters, our continued patience as the process is completed.”
The two candidates have squared off multiple times this past year to fill the vacated seat by former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce.
Hill resigned in October 2019 following the release of nude photos of her in online conservative outlets and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member. Hill denied the allegations of a relationship with a congressional staffer as the result of a divorce from an abusive husband but admitted to one with a campaign staff member.
During the presidential primary election in March, Garcia and Smith were the top two in votes, with Smith in the top spot, for the special election to fill Hill’s seat. Garcia surpassed former Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale to face Smith in a runoff, which he won in May.
The seat had long been held by Republicans until Hill’s 2018 victory over Knight.
The winner of the Nov. 3 election will represent the district for the next two years.
