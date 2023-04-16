Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced the Raising Annual Income of Servicemembers by Enhancing (RAISE) Minimum Base Pay Act, which would provide junior enlisted service members a pay raise to a minimum of the equivalent of $15 an hour, or $31,200 per year, for a 40-hour work week.
The most junior service members make about $21,276 as of Jan. 1, according to the most recent military pay scales. All troops received a 4.6% pay raise in January as part of the annual defense budget process. In addition, the White House asked for a 5.2% pay increase next January as part of its fiscal 2024 budget request, according to the Air Force Times.
Service members also receive military stipends such as housing allowances, specialty pays, enlistment bonuses and food assistance that could double their total military compensation depending on where they are stationed, the Times reported.
Garcia proposed a similar amendment to raise troops’ pay last year for Department of Defense fiscal year 2023 bill that was defeated by the Democratic majority. He estimate that there are about 23,000 service members who rely on food stamps just to make ends meet, Garcia said the following after introducing the bill.
“That is 23,000 soldiers too many. If the government is paying for our servicemembers to live on food stamps, we may as well pay them on the front end through base pay.
“To build the military of the future that will deter aggression from China and other adversaries, we must be able to recruit and retain qualified Americans to serve in our military. The simple reality is that we can’t do that if your local fast food chain is paying more than the armed services.
“For too long, our junior enlisted servicemembers have been neglected by Congress and our government. That ends now. Our servicemembers are our nation’s secret weapon and it’s time we treat them as such.”
(1) comment
Rep. Mike Garcia Rocks...We need to treat our military personnel better...except for Lloyd Austin and Gen. Milley...Give those Idiots (Lovers ?) a Paycut. ;)
