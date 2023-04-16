Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced the Raising Annual Income of Servicemembers by Enhancing (RAISE) Minimum Base Pay Act, which would provide junior enlisted service members a pay raise to a minimum of the equivalent of $15 an hour, or $31,200 per year, for a 40-hour work week.

The most junior service members make about $21,276 as of Jan. 1, according to the most recent military pay scales. All troops received a 4.6% pay raise in January as part of the annual defense budget process. In addition, the White House asked for a 5.2% pay increase next January as part of its fiscal 2024 budget request, according to the Air Force Times.

