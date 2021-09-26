The House on Sept. 23 passed Rep. Mike Garcia’s bipartisan legislation that would give military spouses with valid professional licenses in one state reciprocity in another state where their spouse is stationed on military orders
Garcia’s bill, the Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act of 2021, was included as an amendment in the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.
“I am pleased that (on Sept. 23) Congress came together in a bipartisan fashion to pass my bill that would support our military families,” Garcia said in a statement.
He added the bill would make it easier for military spouses with valid professional licenses to continue to utilize their license when moving to a new state on military orders.
“This would not only make it easier for military spouses to retain employment but it would also eliminate the costly and burdensome process of acquiring a new professional license every time a military spouse has to move on military orders,” Garcia said. “I hope that my colleagues in the Senate swiftly pass this important legislation to support our military families.”
Garcia introduced the bill in the House alongside Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-San Luis Obispo. A companion piece of legislation was also introduced in the Senate by Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
Military spouses who work in fields that require professional licenses are often forced to spend time and money to obtain licensure each time they move to a new state under military orders.
While some states have taken steps to ease re-licensure burdens facing military families, it has not been enough. A 2019 Department of Defense survey found that one in five military spouses who work in a licensed profession waited 10 months or more to get their credentials after a move. All told, military spouses faced a 22% unemployment rate and a 26% wage gap compared to their civilian counterparts before COVID-19. This bill would remove employment barriers and improve job security and stability for military families.
Take note of Rep. Mike Garcia. That's how most Republican roll, not some B.S. Woke bill that benefits 1% of society, and hamstrings the other 99%. This bill helps out our heros..as it should be. Well played Mr. Garcia.
