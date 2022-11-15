Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, appeared poised to retain his seat in the House, as Republicans appeared on track to take control of the lower chamber.

Even President Joe Biden was skeptical the Democrats would retain control of the House.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Republican Rep. Mike Garcia Rocks !!!

