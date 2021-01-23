PALMDALE — Representative Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, introduced a bill, H. R. 202, that would repeal the State and Local Tax deduction cap included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Republicans passed in 2017 without a single Democratic vote.
The GOP plan placed a $10,000 cap on all federal deductions for state and local income, sales and property taxes. There was no cap previously. The cap hit homeowners in high-tax blue states like California and New York the most.
“The SALT deduction cap, included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, punishes hardworking Californians who are already harmed enough by our state’s ridiculous tax rates,” Garcia, whose district includes much of the Antelope Valley, said in a statement.
Repealing the SALT cap would cost the federal government an estimated $67.3 billion over the next 10 years, according to the Tax Foundation.
“California’s ridiculous tax rates paired with the SALT deduction cap have made Californians run for the hills — and I don’t mean the Hollywood Hills, Garcia said. “We have seen a record number of Californians leave the state in recent years due to these suffocating taxes, unaffordable energy costs and sky-high living costs.
“The SALT deduction cap harms hardworking middle-class families in California’s 25th District. In our state, a middle-class married couple can quickly hit the cap if they work and own a home. Removing the cap would put thousands of dollars of people’s hard-earned money back in their pockets.
“I am a big believer in Reaganomics — in other words, cutting taxes and limiting government. And while our state drastically needs to cut taxes, Californians can’t wait any longer for economic relief. I will continue to fight to repeal the SALT deduction cap and to lower taxes. We must ensure that our state and nation continue to have economic growth and security and that Californians can keep more of their hard-earned money.
