PALMDALE — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, urged the Department of Transportation against funding or supporting California’s High-Speed Rail Project.
He made his case to DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg to not fund the rail project during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing and Urban Development (THUD) hearing on DOT’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget request, on April 15.
“In this case, the name ‘High-Speed Rail’ is not fitting,” Garcia said. “It’s not high-speed in programmatics, schedule or budget and it’s certainly not high-speed in terms of velocity down the rail.”
He said while funding projects that create jobs is important, it is also just as important to be fiscally responsible.
“There are going to be programs that we should not be funding,” he said.
Buttigieg shared Garcia’s sentiment in using funds for transportation infrastructure correctly.
“It’s very important for us especially when you’re talking about a big number like some of the numbers involved in the jobs plan that every penny of that is being well targeted, well used, well accounted for,” he said.
Garcia said regardless of how much money the federal government has there are projects that don’t make sense including the California High-Speed Rail Project.
Buttigieg argued that making sure Americans have access to a great rail system that is done efficiently and effectively is part of the solution to highway conditions.
“Having targeted smart solutions, I think, is the best way forward … making sure that everything we do pays attention to what the local communities are asking for to begin with because often they know best,” he said.
Garcia said while California has a big traffic problem and is in need of improvements to infrastructure such as the highways and Metrolink, California’s failed High-Speed Rail process would not help with traffic problems.
“I will go on the record this high-speed rail in California will not help our traffic problems,” he said. “Not in Southern California, Northern California and certainly not in Central California.”
