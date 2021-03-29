PALMDALE — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, held his second round of telephone town halls last week with his constituents in the 25th Congressional District.
Garcia started on March 22 with Santa Clarita, followed by Simi Valley on Tuesday and the Antelope Valley on Wednesday.
“This is, to me, one of the most critical ingredients to a healthy relationship,” Garcia said.
Garcia began with a lengthy introduction that included a recap of his time in office and his priorities, including security along the border. He also spoke out against reentering the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Former President Barack Obama signed the deal in 2015; former President Trump withdrew the United States in 2018.
Garcia co-sponsored a bill, the Save Democracy Act, which would require voter ID to register to vote. It would also prohibit automatic voter registration for federal elections, prevent states from sending out unrequested vote-by mail ballots for federal elections, prohibit the use of public ballot collection boxes in federal elections, and require that vote-by-mail ballots be received by the close of Election Day for federal elections. The bill would also require at least two representatives from each presidential campaign be allowed to observe polls and the vote counting operation.
“There’s a lot more that we can do on the election reform front and I’m happy to have those discussions,” Garcia said. “I think from my perspective as a federalist, the primary responsibility of managing elections, especially presidential elections, federal elections, lies within the state legislature.”
Republican lawmakers in 43 states proposed more than 250 laws that would add new restrictions on voting, including limiting early in-person voting, vote-by-mail procedures and Election Day voting, according to data compiled by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice.
A provision of a new voting law recently signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia will make it illegal for people in that state to provide water or food to citizens as they wait in lines to cast their ballot.
Garcia was one of 147 Republicans who voted on Jan. 6 to overturn the Nov. 3 election results. After a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building and forced a lockdown as Congress met to certify the election results.
“It was these grounds that I decided to object to the two states, Pennsylvania and Arizona,” Garcia said. “This wasn’t an attempt to overthrow the election or to change the election results. This was an opportunity to have a debate about election reform, election integrity, to highlight some of the deficiencies that some of the states had before and during their elections.”
Garcia also addressed the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
“What we saw on Jan. 6 with the peaceful protest evolving into the riots and into the attack on the Capitol was absolutely heartbreaking,” Garcia said. “My staff and I were (on) lockdown there for several hours in an office just across the street from the Capitol when it was happened.”
The Congressman added he condemned the attack when it happened and continues to condemn it.
“I think those who crossed police lines (and) broke into the Capitol should be held accountable and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Garcia said.
Garcia also believes now is the time to reopen businesses to full capacity. He also supports returning students to school. He co-sponsored a bill that would prevent COVID-19 funding from going to schools unless they are at 50% capacity with students physically attending school.
Garcia was one of 44 Republicans who supported a $2,000 stimulus check.
“That $2,000 is actually probably not even enough in California, and the $600 is certainly not enough; it’s a slap in the face,” Garcia said. “That may go a lot farther in states like Mississippi or Alabama, but here in California, especially SoCal, $2,000 is barely enough to make ends meet for a few weeks.”
Garcia did not support President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, called the American Rescue Plan, which passed through Congress without any Republican support. The bill included $1,400 stimulus checks for many Americans.
“Only about 9% of that $1.9 trillion actually went to fight COVID; the other 91% went to government programs that were going to fatten the coffers for individual politicians and their projects,” Garcia said, adding the money would also go to other agencies and federal bureaucracies that aren’t necessarily suffering as a result of COVID. “It’s an awful lot of money to add to our $30 trillion national debt that we simply can’t afford.”
Garcia’s vote attracted the attention of the Sedition Caucus Political Action Committee, which ran brief digital ads against the Republican.
Garcia was one of 29 Republicans who voted against cuts to Medicare. He was also one of 109 Republicans who voted to fully support the National Defense Authorization Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.