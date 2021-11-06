LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, Friday, his symptoms of COVID-19 have been mild.
Garcetti spoke to Los Angeles TV station KABC from his hotel room in Glasgow, Scotland, where he is quarantining since testing positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday, while attending a United Nations climate conference.
The mayor, who is fully vaccinated, initially expressed hope that it was a false positive but he said, Friday, that he had again tested positive. He said his symptoms include a loss of taste and a head cold, “but my energy’s good.”
“I always wanted a 10-day vacation in Scotland,” he said. “I just didn’t think it would be inside a hotel room that entire time.”
Garcetti said he hoped to return to Los Angeles after another week in Scotland and he plans to get a booster shot.
