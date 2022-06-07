LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, on Monday, signed a proclamation making Juneteenth an official city holiday to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States.
Garcetti said during a signing ceremony at City Hall that the commemoration was overdue and a small step toward undoing systemic racism in our country.
“We need every Angeleno to learn the full story of our past, no matter the ugliness of some of its chapters, and that means recognizing the lasting legacy of slavery in our country,” Garcetti said.
The holiday marks June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.
President Joe Biden signed a bill, last year, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. The Los Angeles proclamation makes it a paid holiday for all city employees.
The LA City Council voted unanimously, in 2020, to start the process of making Juneteenth a Los Angeles holiday.
Councilmember Curren Price said Monday that the city’s proclamation “offers a sense of vindication” for Black Angelenos.
