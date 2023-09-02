QUITO, Ecuador — Criminal groups in Ecuador used explosives Friday to damage a bridge, authorities said, demonstrating their grip on the South American country where prison inmates took dozens of law enforcement officers hostage less than two days earlier.
Government officials described the violent acts as the work of criminal groups with members in prisons responding to efforts by authorities to regain control of several large correctional facilities by relocating inmates, seizing weapons and other steps.
Four car bombs and three explosive devices went off across the country in less than 48 hours. The latest explosion with dynamite happened early Friday on a bridge linking two cities in the coastal province of El Oro, National Police commander Luis García told The Associated Press.
Hours earlier, a domestic gas tank with wads of dynamite attached exploded under a different bridge in Napo province of Napo, located within Ecuador’s portion of the Amazon rainforest.
During the same period, authorities were unable to get the inmates to free all of the more than 50 police officers and prison guards they took hostage Wednesday.
Consuelo Orellana, the governor of Azuay province, reported Friday that 44 of the hostages at a prison in the city of Cuenca had been released. The country’s correction system, the National Service for Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty, did not immediately provide an update on the status of the other 13 officers taken captive.
