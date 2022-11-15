Obit Gallagher

Comedian Gallagher smashes strawberry syrup and flour at the end of his performance, in 2006, at the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque, Iowa.

 Jeremy Portje/Telegraph Herald via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-’em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decades long career, has died, at age 76.

Craig Marquardo, in a statement identifying himself as Gallagher’s “longtime former manager,” said that he died, Friday, at his home in Palm Springs, California, after a brief illness. Gallagher had numerous heart attacks over the years, including one right before a scheduled show in Texas, in 2012.

