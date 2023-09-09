Virgin Galactic took an international group of early ticket-buyers to the edge of space Friday morning in the space line’s third successful commercial flight.
The flight, dubbed “Galactic 03,” took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico at 7:34 a.m. PDT, with the passengers on board the spacecraft Unity carried aloft by the Virgin Galactic mothership. Carried to a launch altitude of 44,867 feet, Unity was released to rocket to an ultimate height of 55 miles, before gliding back to the spaceport runway.
On board Unity were three of Virgin Galactic’s “Founders,” those who purchased the first tickets on the nascent space line as much as 19 years ago.
Las Vegas real estate entrepreneur Ken Baxter’s lifelong fascination with space led to his adopted nickname of “Rocketman.” He reached out to Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson after seeing an interview about the then-new commercial space venture, according to his Virgin Galactic biography.
South African Timothy Nash purchased his ticket in 2006. Described as an entrepreneur, adventurer and conservationist, Nash is a member of The Hubbard Council of the National Geographic Society. According to his Virgin Galactic biography, Nash carried with him on Friday’s flight two fossils of human ancestors, both discovered in the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage Site near to Johannesburg, South Africa.
Engineer Adrian Reynard is the second United Kingdom passenger for Virgin Galactic. He founded Reynard Racing Cars Ltd. in 1973, building racing cars that won countless championships in Formula 3, Formula 3000, IndyCar, Le Mans, two Indy 500 wins and multiple ChampCar titles.
Like his fellow passengers, Reynard’s fascination with space was aided by witnessing the birth of space travel in the 1960s. According to his Virgin Galactic biography, he carried two medals from the US space program of that era with him on his flight: the NASA Distinguished Service Medal awarded to Gemini astronaut Ed White and an Apollo 1 Mission Medal that Gus Grissom was to carry into space with him.
“What a thrilling day for our three new private astronauts and the entire team at Virgin Galactic. It’s an honor to see our ‘Galactic 03’ crew realize their lifelong dreams of spaceflight as they inspire our manifest of Future Astronauts,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said. “Each successful flight shows how powerful and personally transformative space travel can be, and we look forward to scaling our operations and making space travel more accessible to people around the world.”
Galactic 03 was Virgin Galactic’s fourth successful mission in four months. The company plans to continue that pace with its next mission slated for early October, following post-flight inspections and analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.