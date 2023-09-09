Galactic 03

Virgin Galactic’s latest spaceflight passengers experience zero gravity during their flight Friday morning, the company’s third commercial mission in as many months.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic took an international group of early ticket-buyers to the edge of space Friday morning in the space line’s third successful commercial flight.

The flight, dubbed “Galactic 03,” took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico at 7:34 a.m. PDT, with the passengers on board the spacecraft Unity carried aloft by the Virgin Galactic mothership. Carried to a launch altitude of 44,867 feet, Unity was released to rocket to an ultimate height of 55 miles, before gliding back to the spaceport runway.

