Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first commercial spaceflight Thursday, carrying three Italian crew members and 13 research payloads into suborbital space in a science research mission.

The flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico, dubbed “Galactic 01,” was contracted by the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy. The suborbital flight was used for microgravity research.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.