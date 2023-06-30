Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first commercial spaceflight Thursday, carrying three Italian crew members and 13 research payloads into suborbital space in a science research mission.
The flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico, dubbed “Galactic 01,” was contracted by the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy. The suborbital flight was used for microgravity research.
“Today, our team successfully flew six people and more than a dozen research payloads to space in VSS Unity, our unique, suborbital science lab. This historic flight was our first commercial flight and our first dedicated commercial research mission — ushering in a new era of repeatable and reliable access to space for private passengers and researchers,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a release following the flight.
The flight took off from the Spaceport America runway at approximately 8:30 a.m. MDT, with the spacecraft slung beneath its carrier aircraft.
After climbing to about 44,500 feet altitude, Unity was released and its rocket motor ignited to propel the craft at supersonic speeds to reach suborbital space, more than 50 miles above the Earth’s surface.
After a few moments at that altitude, the craft began its unpowered decent, gliding to a smooth landing on the runway at 9:42 a.m. MDT.
On board were two members of the Italian Air Force, Col. Walter Villadei and physician Lt. Col. Angelo Landolfi, along with Pantaleone Carlucci of the Italian National Research Council. Rounding out the four-member crew was Virgin Galactic astronaut instructor Colin Bennett, who previously flew on the first fully crewed mission in July 2021.
Piloting the spacecraft was another Italian, Virgin Galactic pilot Nicola Pecile, making his first foray into suborbital space. He was joined in the cockpit by Virgin Galactic pilot Mike Masucci.
When the craft reached its top altitude of 52.9 miles, or 279,000 feet, crew members could be seen on the Virgin Galactic livestream exiting their seats to float about in zero gravity as they checked the science payloads.
Villadei unfurled an Italian flag as a salute not only to the mission but also to the 100th anniversary of the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy.
“I am beyond proud to be a part of this historic spaceflight. ‘Galactic 01’ is Italy’s first commercial suborbital research spaceflight, and an amazing achievement made possible thanks to the long-lasting collaboration between the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy,” Villadei said in a release following the flight. “During the centennial year of both Italian institutions, we fly to the highest point of our history. This groundbreaking collaboration propels Italy into the new era of commercial spaceflight as a pathfinder, fostering innovation and paving the way for further technological enhancement in this strategic domain.”
Thursday’s successful flight opens the gates to planned regular monthly flights, beginning in August.
“ ‘Galactic 02,’ our first spaceflight with private astronauts, is planned for August and we expect VSS Unity to continue with monthly space missions while we simultaneously work to scale our future spaceship fleet for a global audience,” Colglazier said.
The mission for the Italian Air Force was originally anticipated to launch in October 2021, but the company decided to enter into previously planned modifications and maintenance for the spacecraft and mothership prior to flying the mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.