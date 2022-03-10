BAKERSFIELD — A judge granted a gag order, Tuesday, in the trial of two adoptive parents indicted in the murders of two California City brothers.
Kern County Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith requested the order barring attorneys on both sides, investigating agencies and court personnel with knowledge of the case from divulging any information about defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West.
The Wests pleaded not guilty, last week, to two felony charges of second-degree murder, two felony charges of willful cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency. A Kern County grand jury returned an indictment against the parents in the deaths of the boys Orrin, four, and Orson West, three, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Defense attorneys Alekxia Torres Stallings and Tim Hennessy did not object or comment on Smith’s request, but, on Monday, had said they would join in the request.
Additionally, a judge approved Smith’s request to seal the grand jury transcripts and all search warrants. The defense lawyers had no objections or comments about this motion, either.
Torres Stallings also requested the gag order be imposed on all witnesses.
Smith did not object to the defense’s request, but he asked the court to have until Tuesday to contact every witness and inform them of the gag order.
Orrin and Orson West were reported missing, in December 2020, in California City by the Wests. The California City Police Department began the investigation, and the Bakersfield Police Department took over the case, in March 2020.
Authorities have dedicated hundreds of hours to the investigation, which included 16 “mass-area” searches and three searches conducted out of state, according to Bakersfield Police Department officials.
The toddlers’ bodies have not been found. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said at a news conference last week that the boys were dead three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing.
A trial date has been tentatively set for May 23.
