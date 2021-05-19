PALMDALE — Gabriel Fernandez. Anthony Avalos. Noah Cuatro.
These three young boys grew up in different parts of the Antelope Valley, but their tragic fates have forever tied them together.
Fernandez, eight, was the first. He was routinely beaten, starved and tortured until his death on May 24, 2013. His mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, was convicted along with her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre, in his killing.
Avalos, 10, died on June 21, 2018, after he was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother Heather Maxine Barron and her boyfriend Kareem Ernesto Leiva. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped its bid for the death penalty against the couple.
Barron and Leiva could now face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged of murder and torture, along with the special-circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture, for Avalos’s death.
Cuatro, four, died July 5, 2019. A grand jury in January 2020 returned an indictment against his parents Jose Cuatro and Ursula Elaine Juarez, for one count each of murder and torture.
On Thursday, the state Assembly Appropriations Committee will hear Assembly Bill 31, Gabriel’s Law, by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.
The proposed bill would establish the Office of Child Protection Ombudsperson. The duties of the office include investigations of child deaths associated with abuse and neglect and suggesting structural systematic changes to the child welfare system
On Tuesday, Bryan Anguiano, field representative for Assemblyman Lackey, and SALVA, a non-profit community organization, held a press conference in support of AB31 in front of Gabriel’s mural on 3rd Street East south of Palmdale Boulevard.
“We cannot allow for any more tragedies to occur like we’ve seen with Gabriel Fernandez, Anthony Avalos and Noah Cuatro; it is inacceptable,” Anguiano said.
He noted the cases garnered worldwide attention.
Anguiano said California needs to reform its child protection laws.
“We need to create a state agency, which is the intent of AB31,” he said. “A state agency under the Department of Social Services that’s going to be able to investigate any allegations of child abuse, or child negligence.”
In addition, the law calls for the state legislature to be briefed every two years on systematic suggestions they can enact to improve the child welfare system.
“It’s going to be a state agency that’s going to be able to prevent tragedies by being able to be an autonomous figure that can look and investigate further and not allow any tragedies to slip through the cracks,” Anguiano said.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said the city supports the proposed legislation.
“I’m not one for expanding government, but this is one that we need,” he said. “We need somebody to put another set of eyes on this and look at these various reports that are coming in and say, ‘Wait a minute, these are the same kids,these are the same problems, we need to get on this.’ So I stand in strong support of AB31.”
Karla Avalos, Anthony Avalos’s aunt, said the law needs to be passed.
“I want other kids to be protected,” she said. “Not only me, but also Gabriel’s family, Noah’s family. We need this law to pass for our children, the ones we’ve lost, the ones that we’re going to continue losing if nothing is done. I want to save more children since I wasn’t able to save my nephew. He needed to be safe and nobody was there for him ... We need this for our children, for every children. It’s important. We can save other children. This law could save other children. Since Anthony wasn’t saved, Gabriel, Noah, they lost their lives because people weren’t doing their job. They need to do their job. The first report that they made, that should have been enough, and it wasn’t enough.”
Felix Menendez, president of SALVA, said as an organization and for himself as a community member, it is their duty to be vocal on the issue. The three child tragedies occurred to children who are minorities. SALVA feels it’s their duty to be vocal for the children and for the issue of child abuse, Menendez said, as translated by Anguiano.
