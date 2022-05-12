PALMDALE — The seventh annual Antelope Valley Business Expo, now called Gabriel’s Day, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The event will include live music, food trucks and community resources.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Gabriel’s House and Music and Kids.
The event is organized by the Ventura Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose main goal is to support other organizations in the Antelope Valley, such as Music and Kids, Gabriel’s House, Sheriff’s Boosters, Education and providing Scholarships to High School students.
