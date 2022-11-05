EDWARDS AFB — Commuters driving onto Edwards Air Force Base — and the tens of thousands of visitors to last month’s Aerospace Valley Air Show — can see the skeleton of the future Flight Test Museum and Education Center rising from the desert, just outside the West Gate on Rosamond Boulevard.

The Museum has been in the works for years, as the nonprofit Flight Test Museum Foundation raises the millions of dollars necessary to create the one-of-a-kind facility that will not only celebrate the myriad aerospace achievements that have taken place in the skies overhead, but also provide the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education necessary for tomorrow’s achievements.

