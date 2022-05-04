LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster, in partnership with Mission Bank, announced the launch of the “Stand Strong” Youth Sports Loan Program to support local youth sports organizations impacted by COVID-19.
Eligible organizations may receive loans up to $20,000 to assist with the purchase of personal protective equipment supplies and gear, COVID-19 testing, rental fees and overall operational costs that have not been met due to decreased enrollment numbers.
“Lancaster cares about the health of our youth and youth sports programs are at the heart of keeping our kids active and engaged,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said in a statement. “Providing aid to these local organizations ensures the prosperity of youth sports programs and the well-being of the youth in our community.”
The City Council, at the Dec. 14 meeting, unanimously approved the program, allotting $250,000 for the program, as a whole.
The city turned to Mission Bank with this endeavor. City officials said it’s a trusted resource that expanded into the Lancaster area, in 2012, and has since seamlessly integrated into the community.
“We recognize how our youth has been impacted by COVID-19 over the past few years and we know the important role that youth sports programs can play in physical and mental wellness,” Tom Lescher, Mission Bank’s regional president, said. “Mission Bank is looking forward to empowering local organizations that support Lancaster youth through sports with this loan program.”
To be eligible for the “Stand Strong” loan program, the interested organization must be not-for-profit and/or 51% of their participants must reside in the city of Lancaster. Applications will be accepted, until Sept. 30, or until funds last.
For details on the loan program and application process, contact Economic Development at 661-723-6128 or econdev@cityoflancasterca.gov or visit cityoflancasterca.gov/youthsports
