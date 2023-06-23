PALMDALE — The HELPER Foundation will host car wash and fish fry fundraisers for the families of two brothers who were shot and killed during an apparent robbery June 7 at the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Sierra Highway, where one of the men lived.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the men as Shane Derone Wallace, 28, of Los Angeles, and Luther Crayton, 29, of Lancaster.
The HELPER Foundation is donating $1,500.
The car wash is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at 38444 20th St. East. The fish fry is at 11 a.m. Sunday at the same address.
All of the money raised will go to the families to help with funeral arrangements.
Wallace and Crayton each had children and significant others.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.
