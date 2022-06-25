LAKE HUGHES — The Lakes Community Center will present a Paul Koslo Movie Night fundraiser and silent auction featuring the 2008 film “Alive or Dead,” which was filmed at Shea Castle and co-produced by Koslo.
The event will feature an introduction with a movie-related guest in attendance. Dinner is at 5 p.m., with hot dogs, popcorn, snacks, soft drinks and a full bar at the center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. There will be a movie summary afterward.
The R-rated horror movie starred Ann Henson as Maria, a woman who, while traveling down a desolate road, stumbles upon an apparently abandoned school bus. One of the windows has the words “Help me” scrawled on them by a girl. Maria quickly discovers the messy secrets that lie in the back of the bus, according to a plot description on the Internet Movie Database.
The film was written, directed, edited and co-produced by Stephen Goetsch. The main actor in “Alive or Dead,” actor/director L. Flint Esquerra, who played Frank, will be in attendance.
Esquerra met Koslo, in 2001, when he joined up with The MET Theatre in Los Angeles. Esquerra and Koslo worked on many live theater productions together. In film, Esquerra had worked primarily in the Art Department, and so he enjoyed this opportunity to be in front of the camera, according to his biography.
Koslo, 74, died, in January 2019, in Lake Hughes of pancreatic cancer.
His wife, Allaire Koslo, will narrate a scene she wrote to be performed by five actors. The scene is about The Painted Rocks and Tataviam people who lived by the natural spring waters, 1,000 years ago. The scene time travels, from the year 1022 to 1868, when Richard Peter Shea is born in New York City, marries and makes his fortune in real estate in Los Angeles, and builds a castle and loses it all, according to a description.
Allaire Koslo researched the script, which is just five minutes long, with the Antelope Valley Rural Museum Curator.
“A very fast history lesson,” Koslo wrote in an email.
The silent auction will feature Koslo memorabilia. The silent auction items include an “Alive or Dead” framed in glass large movie poster, a Paul Koslo cowboy hat, worn in movies on horses and on his tractor in real life at home and an “Alive or Dead” DVD.
There is also a 1988 book on Shea’s Castle: “A Castle in the Valley: All you ever wanted to know about Shea’s Castle and Mayhap A Modicum and More,” by Grace Graham Pickus. Another book, “Names You Never Remember, With Faces You Never Forget,” featuring 10 character actors including Koslo, and autographed by the author, Justin Humphreys, will also be up auction. The auction will also include a Paul Koslo embossed Bible.
Tickets cost $30. All proceeds will be donated to the Community Center building fund. To RSVP for tickets call 661-810-4640.
