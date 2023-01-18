PALMDALE — The City Council, on Jan. 11, approved $250,000 from emergency funds to cover cleanup costs from a fire at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, on Dec. 26.
The fire started in an artificial Christmas tree in the upstairs ballroom. Combating the blaze caused extensive damage to the ballroom and significant water damage to ceilings, walls and floors throughout the building, according to the staff report.
The city’s maintenance department immediately contacted ServePro for the initial cleanup duties, once the fire was extinguished. This included water extraction, cleanup and initial drying.
Over the course of a week, ServePro monitored moisture readings, continued water extraction, cleaning procedures, used air filtration devices to minimize the spread of contaminants, applied micro-biological agents, deodorized carpeting, removed fire debris and the like, according to the staff report.
This initial emergency cleanup work is estimated to cost $44,000.
Additional cleanup work is needed. Due to water intrusion in the walls of the center, it is recommended that walls are opened to allow for additional drying and decontamination. Removal of all affected carpet, drywall, ceiling tiles and insulation, as well as additional drying equipment to prevent mold growth, are still needed. These additional efforts are estimated by ServePro to come to $166,000, according to the staff report.
The $250,000 approved by the Council will be used to cover the cleanup costs already incurred, as well as those to continue the process.
The process also included emergency asbestos testing of the floors, walls and ceiling tiles. Although asbestos was found in floor tiles in two small areas of the building, it is not urgent to remove the flooring at this time.
The emergency funding was approved on a 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Austin Bishop recusing himself; he has done past business with ServePro.
Los Angeles County Fire Department investigators determined the fire in the artificial Christmas tree was from an outside source.
Hours later, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call in the same area as the center, where they detained a person who said they started the fire. The woman also confirmed to deputies she was homeless.
She was arrested on charges of arson and burglary; she had a history of petty theft, according to a city release.
Costs and a timeline for repairing the fire damage are not yet available.
The center is closed indefinitely due to the fire damage.
The fire took place while the city staff was on furlough and city offices were closed.
