Chimbole Center

The City Council approved $250,000 from the city’s emergency funding to cover initial cleanup costs following a fire in the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, on Dec. 26. A homeless woman has been arrested on charges of setting the fire, which began in an artificial Christmas tree in the upstairs ballroom.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

The fire started in an artificial Christmas tree in the upstairs ballroom. Combating the blaze caused extensive damage to the ballroom and significant water damage to ceilings, walls and floors throughout the building, according to the staff report.

