LOS ANGELES — Over $700,000 in funding from the city of Los Angeles to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance on the Sixth Street Bridge will have to wait after the City Council referred the matter to the Budget and Finance Committee, Friday.

The bridge, connecting Boyle Heights with the downtown Arts District, has been closed several times since it opened, July 10, due to what police called “illegal activity” that has included people converging on the span, performing spinouts, burnouts or blocking traffic.

