LANCASTER — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2021-22 State Budget had some good news for the more than 1,000 school districts in the state, thanks to higher than expected state revenue.
The governor’s proposed budget would restore funding, including growth in programs, reserves and a cost-of-living adjustment for school districts, that was eliminated in the 2020-21 State Budget.
However, beginning this month, school districts will have less state revenue each month due to deferrals of Local Control Funding Formula funding through June.
“We’re looking at about a $54 million difference in what we should receive and what we will,” Brian Hawkins, assistant superintendent of Business Services for Antelope Valley Union High School District, said during a presentation at the Jan. 20 Board of Education meeting.
Newsom proposed to repay the deferrals from the current fiscal year in the 2021-22 Fiscal Year, from July through November. The District, in the meantime, will need to borrow about $48 million via the Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes program, in which schools borrow money short-term, to meet their needs.
AV Union High School District should have received a 2.31% cost-of-living adjustment for the current fiscal year, but received nothing. Newsom’s proposed 2021-22 budget includes a 1.50% cost-of-living adjustment added to the 2.31% the District would have received this year.
However, the District saw additional costs in regard to health benefits and retirements.
The $900 billion Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that was signed into law on Dec. 27, includes an additional $54.8 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. Depending on how California allocates the funding the state received, the District could be entitled to an additional estimated $24.7 million, based on the current federal Title I allocations.
Hawkins cautioned that while California is the fifth-largest economy in the world, the state has become very dependent of tax revenue generated from the wealth creation of the technology and/or stock market.
“As those folks sell their stock they then incur significant tax, which is what is driving the additional tax revenue,” Hawkins said.
Real estate prices have also increased dramatically throughout the state. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has seen a greater divide between the socio-economic classes due to business closures and people who are unable to pay their rent.
Newsom, Hawkins said, asked the Legislature to move quickly on re-opening of schools legislation. That is contingent on the current conditions in each of the state’s 58 counties. Most counties including Los Angeles County, are in the purple tier, or the most restrictive, of the governor’s color-coded tier system used to determine when schools and businesses in each county will be reopened.
